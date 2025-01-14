Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal as both “make false promises”.

“Do you remember how Delhi was when Kejriwal came to power?,” Gandhi asked. “He said he’ll remove corruption. But what has actually happened? Pollution and inflation have kept increasing.”

He added: “Just like Modi ji, he keeps making false promises one after the other. There is no difference between them.”

Gandhi’s comments came at a rally in northeastern Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital.

The Congress leader said that Kejriwal and Modi were responsible for the rising inflation, alleging that the two were serving “a few billionaires ”.

Gandhi also asked Kejriwal to clarify his stance on conducting caste census and the demand for removing the 50% cap on reservations in education and government jobs. “People should ask Kejriwal if he wants reservations for the backward and his stance on carrying out a caste census,” the Congress leader said.

In response, Kejriwal said on social media: “Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot . But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save the Congress. Mine is to save the country.”

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting the polls separately even though they are members of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level.

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a public rally in Seelampur, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Do you remember that Delhi when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of the national capital? ... Arvind Kejriwal had said he will clean Delhi, make it corruption-free.… pic.twitter.com/stdT5pwtWD — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AAP-Congress alliance lost all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On December 26, the Aam Aadmi Party said it would seek the removal of the Congress from the INDIA bloc if action is not taken against the Congress’ Delhi leader Ajay Maken for allegedly calling Kejriwal “anti-national”.

AAP leader and Chief Minister Atishi had accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP ahead of the Delhi polls. She alleged that Congress leaders had reached an understanding with the BJP to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party.

Atishi claimed that her party had been informed by “credible sources” that the Congress’ poll candidates in Delhi were receiving funds from the BJP.