The Centre on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the immediate release of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. This came after a citizen from Kerala who was recruited by the Russian Army recently died in Ukraine.

“We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army,” said ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow.”

The deceased, identified in media reports as Binil Babu, 31, from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, is the tenth Indian national reportedly killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, reported the Hindustan Times.

The deaths have heightened concerns about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian military, often as support staff such as cooks and helpers. New Delhi contends that many were duped by unscrupulous agents.

The Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of both men and “all possible assistance is being rendered,” Jaiswal said. He added that the government is working with Russian authorities for “early transportation of the mortal remains to India” and has “sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person”.

The External Affairs Ministry confirmed that the matter was “strongly taken up” with Russian officials in Moscow and the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation last year, arresting 19 individuals accused of recruiting Indians for the Russian military.

The Russian defence ministry stopped recruiting Indians in April 2024, according to the Russian embassy in New Delhi. However, contracts for military service have delayed the release of several Indians. While 85 Indian nationals were discharged last year, 20 others remain in Russian military service.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

As of November, around a hundred Indians were believed to have been forced to fight alongside the Russian army in its war. Dozens of them had sought the government’s help to return home.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in two meetings last year.