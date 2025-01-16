The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered a new case in connection with alleged impersonation by four National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test 2024 candidates in Bihar’s Purnea in May.

The case was first registered at the Madhubani police station in Purnea on May 5. The CBI took over the investigation on December 6.

The principal of SR DAV Public School, a centre for the undergraduate medical entrance exam held on May 5, filed the complaint in the matter.

According to the complaint, one Nitish Kumar from Bhojpur impersonated Ashish Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Kamlesh Kumar of Jalore in Rajasthan impersonated Dheeraj Prakash of Siwan, Saurabh Kumar of Begusarai appeared for Tathaghat Kumar of Sitamarhi, and Mayank Chaudhary of Sitamarhi appeared for Deepak Kumar Singh of Muzaffarpur.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked all eight individuals for impersonation, cheating and forgery, among other offences.

The competitive entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate medical courses was held at 4,751 centres across the country on May 5. Around 24 lakh students appeared for it.

After the results were announced on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities came to light.

The Bihar Police initially investigated the allegations, but the matter was later handed over to the CBI. The central agency has filed five chargesheets against a total of 45 accused persons till now.