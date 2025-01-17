The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team comprising police officials and medical experts to inquire into the deaths of 15 persons in a village in Rajouri district since December 7, reported The Times of India.

Budhal Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain will head the special investigation team. The team will also comprise experts in forensic medicine, toxicology, microbiology, pediatrics and pathology, the newspaper quoted Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar as saying.

On Wednesday, test reports had found neurotoxins in the samples of those who died in the Badhaal village.

The matter came to light on December 7, after seven members of a family fell sick after a community meal. Five of the family members died.

On December 12, nine members of another family fell ill, of whom three died.

On January 12, a family of ten fell sick after another community meal, of whom six – all of them children – died.

The first community meal took place on December 2, during the wedding of one Fazal Hussain’s daughter , reported The Tribune. Fazal and three of his children died days later.

The second community meal was held on January 9 at Fazal’s home in his mourning. However, while several villagers had attended these meals, members of only three families fell ill and died.

The deaths led to concerns about an infection, after which health officials examined 3,500 residents of the Budhal village, and sent the samples of those who died to laboratories.

Test reports ruled out viral or bacterial infections but revealed that neurotoxins were present in the samples, The Times of India reported.

The police are investigating whether property disputes or personal enmity could be linked to the mysterious deaths, reported The Tribune. Officials questioned many residents from Budhal on Thursday.

The police are also looking into what was served at the two community meals before the members of three families fell ill.