At least 12 Indian citizens serving in the Russian Army amid its war on Ukraine have died, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Addressing a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 18 Indians were still serving in Russia’s military. The whereabouts of 16 of them are not known.

Jaiswal added that 126 cases of Indian nationals serving in Russia had been reported. Of these, 96 individuals had been discharged from the military and had returned to India.

“We have been in constant touch with Russian authorities for early release and repatriation of Indian nationals who are serving in the Russian Army,” Jaiswal added.

On Tuesday, the Union government reiterated its demand that all Indian nationals serving in the Russian military be immediately released. This came after a citizen from Kerala who was recruited by the Russian Army recently died in Ukraine.

Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, had been injured and was receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow, the foreign ministry had said.

The man was identified in media reports as Binil Babu, 31, from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district.

The deaths have heightened concerns about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian military, often as support staff such as cooks and helpers. New Delhi contends that many were duped by unscrupulous agents.

On Friday, Jaiswal said that Babu’s death was “very unfortunate” and added that the Union government had expressed its condolences to his family.

“Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible,” he said. “Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow…Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation last year, arresting 19 individuals accused of recruiting Indians for the Russian military.

The Russian defence ministry stopped recruiting Indians in April 2024, according to the Russian embassy in New Delhi. However, contracts for military service have delayed the release of several Indians. While 85 Indian nationals were discharged last year, 20 others remain in Russian military service.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the subject of Indians fighting in Russia during two meetings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin last year.