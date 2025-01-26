Less than 10% of posts in 14 pollution control boards of states and union territories have been filled, the Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

The Central Pollution Control Board said in an affidavit that out of 2,228 posts in 12 states and two union territories, only 267 have been filled. Sixteen pollution control boards of states and six pollution control committees of union territories have not yet submitted progress reports, the affidavit said.

On September 11, the green tribunal directed all states, except Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to fill vacant posts by April 30, 2025. The order left out states from the National Capital Region as the Supreme Court had already passed an order on August 27 directing them to fill vacancies.

The states of Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan together had filled only 167 posts, their progress reports revealed, according to The Indian Express. Rajasthan has filled 93 out of 395 vacancies, and has told the country’s top pollution watchdog that it conducted an examination in October to make appointments to junior assistant posts.

The Punjab government said it has filled 26 out of 234 vacancies, but added that it has declared results for 148 posts, for which it will make appointments soon.

Only the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and the union territory of Lakshadweep, did not have any vacancies in pollution control boards, The Indian Express reported.