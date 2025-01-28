Seven persons were killed and about 60 injured on Tuesday after the wooden stairs to a 65-foot makeshift stage collapsed during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, reported PTI.

The accident occurred around 8 am at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground in Baraut. A crowd had gathered on the ground to celebrate an annual religious event of the Jain community.

“They had created a wooden structure that collapsed,” District Magistrate Asmita Lal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “All of the injured were brought to the district hospital for treatment.”

Twenty persons were sent home after receiving first aid, while 39 others were undergoing treatment at local hospitals, PTI reported.

Those who died were identified as Tarashpal Jain (75), Amit (40), Usha (65), Arun Jain (48), Shilpi Jain (25), Vipin (44) and Kamlesh (65).

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who died and directed officials to provide proper medical assistance to the injured.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said that the festival had been held in Baghpat for nearly 30 years, The Indian Express reported. A no-objection certificate had also been obtained for the event, he added.

Vijayvargiya added that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Baraut Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Verma also said that an inquiry had been ordered. “None of those found guilty will be spared,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying. “Our priority is to arrange immediate medical help for the injured.”

The injured were taken to local hospitals and the toll could rise, the newspaper quoted unidentified officials as saying. Due to a shortage of ambulances, the injured were reportedly transported in e-rickshaws.

“We are taking every possible measure to ensure the injured receive immediate and proper medical care,” said Lal. “An inquiry has been ordered and those responsible will be dealt with sternly.”