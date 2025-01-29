A joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday adopted the revised 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill after a vote, PTI reported.

The committee had cleared the bill on Monday after accepting proposals by members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Amendments proposed by Opposition MPs were rejected.

The bill was adopted with 15 votes in favour of the committee’s draft report and 11 against.

Opposition MPs called the bill “unconstitutional” and said it would allow government interference in the religious matters of Muslims.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the committee, claimed that several amendments approved by the committee address concerns raised by the Opposition, PTI reported.

Pal added that the bill would assist waqf boards in discharging their duties transparently and effectively once enacted.

A waqf is a property given for a religious, educational or charitable cause by Muslims. In India, waqfs are governed under the Waqf Act. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity, which is empowered to acquire, hold and transfer property. The Act was last amended in 2013.

The new amendment bill has been opposed by leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc and Muslim groups, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who maintain that it violates the right to freedom of religion and the freedom to manage religious affairs.

The legislators were given till 4 pm on Wednesday to submit dissent notes on the draft report, The Indian Express reported. It is not clear if they have been submitted.

The 44 amendments in the bill, which were tabled in Parliament in August, propose to curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them. They would also allow non-Muslims to become board members, restrict property donations and alter the function of waqf tribunals.

The draft legislation was referred to the joint parliamentary committee on August 8 after objections from the Opposition.

The committee had 31 members from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Sixteen were from the National Democratic Alliance, including 12 from the BJP, while 14 were from Opposition parties and one member was nominated. The committee met 38 times.

Pal said the report will be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. He added that Birla would decide if the bill would be passed during the Budget Session starting from January 31.

Pasmanda, or lower-caste, Muslims, the poor, women and orphans had also been included among beneficiaries of the Waqf Act for the first time, he said.

‘Unconstitutional’: Opposition criticise draft report

Several Opposition MPs on Wednesday claimed that the 655-page draft report was circulated to them on Tuesday night, leaving them with little time to study it and prepare their arguments against it, PTI reported.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said that the observation and recommendations made by the committee were “wholly perverse”. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi said the proposed law would destroy waqf boards, PTI reported.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the bill targeted minorities and called the amendments “unconstitutional”. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja said that his party would challenge the proposed legislation in the Supreme Court after it was passed in Parliament, PTI reported.