The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana on Tuesday said it has filed a first information report against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his claims that it was poisoning water from the Yamuna river being supplied to Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

The case was filed in the Sonipat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court under the Disaster Management Act, said state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel.

Earlier in the day, Goel said that the process to register an FIR under Sections 2(d) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act for spreading misinformation and creating panic among the residents of Delhi and Haryana against Kejriwal had been initiated, ANI reported.

While Section 2(d) of the Act defines what constitutes a disaster, Section 54 makes punishable the act of circulating false disaster warnings or alarms that cause panic.

“He [Kejriwal] should be ashamed of himself for making such irresponsible statements,” Goel had said. “The Cabinet ministers and the prime minister of the country also drink the same water.”

On Monday, Kejriwal shared a video on social media of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleging a conspiracy by the BJP to poison the drinking water in Delhi. “All of us Delhiites together will fail this conspiracy of BJP,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP denied the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s allegations and accused him of trying to “spread fear and anarchy” among the residents of Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8.

The Election Commission on Tuesday told Kejriwal to provide evidence for his claim. This came after the BJP filed a complaint with the poll panel against the former chief minister, saying his allegations constituted a “severe breach of several electoral and other statutes in addition to electoral ethics”.

While the Election Commission did not issue a notice, it directed Kejriwal to respond with a “factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support” by 8 pm on Wednesday to allow it to examine the matter and take appropriate action.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also sought an apology from Kejriwal on behalf of the residents of Delhi and Haryana or face a defamation suit, The Indian Express reported.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal reiterated his claims and dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to drink the water from the Yamuna, India Today reported.

He added that the water in the river had a hazardous level of ammonia at 7 parts per million, which was poisonous.

“Amit Shahji, [Election Commissioner] Rajiv Kumarji, Rahul Gandhi, [Congress leader] Sandeep Dikshit ji, show us that you can drink this water with 7 ppm [parts per million] ammonia in front of the media,” he told the news channel. “You are sending 7 ppm water to Delhi and claiming that Kejriwal is lying.”

Citing a letter from the Delhi Jal Board, the former chief minister alleged that the ammonia level in the water being supplied to Delhi was around 3 ppm. However, it increased to 7 ppm after January 21, he added.

Kejriwal said that this was a conspiracy to disrupt the functioning of the water treatment plants in Delhi and create public outrage against the Aam Aadmi Party, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised Kejriwal for his claims about the water supply and said that the Aam Aadmi Party had turned desperate due to their fear of defeat in the upcoming elections in the national capital, PTI reported.