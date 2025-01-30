Two suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forested area in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, PTI reported.

“A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am,” Kolhan range Deputy Inspector General of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI. “Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation.”

The official said two Indian Small Arms System, or INSAS, rifles were also recovered from the area, adding that a search operation was underway.

A member of the Central Reserve Police Force named Aman Kongadi sustained a bullet injury in the gunfire and has been shifted to a hospital in Ranchi for medical treatment, West Singhbhum district Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told Hindustan Times. The injured CRPF member is said to be stable.

On January 22, security forces killed two other suspected Maoists in the Jarwa jungles in the state’s Bokaro district.

In 2024, the Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force killed nine suspected Maoists, arrested 244, and saw 24 others surrender with weapons, according to data from state police.