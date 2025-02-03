Delhi’s chief electoral officer on Sunday said that no written complaints had been found on the claims made by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal about Bharatiya Janata Party workers intimidating and harassing his party volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal alleged that BJP supporters had attacked workers of his party. He demanded that the Election Commission appoint independent observers to monitor the polls in his New Delhi constituency

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the former chief minister sought protection for his party volunteers and the suspension of police officers for allegedly failing to prevent the attacks.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency against the BJP’s Parvesh Verma and the Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. He has represented the seat since 2015 and from 2013 to 2014.

“Regarding allegations against BJP workers for intimidating and harassing AAP volunteers in New Delhi Assembly Constituency, as reported by police as well as on perusal of available records in his office, no written complaints could be traced in most of the cases,” the chief electoral officer told Kejriwal.

In a letter, the chief electoral officer added that such claims raised by a political party in a written complaint were always investigated in accordance with the law and Election Commission norms, and appropriate action taken as per guidelines.

The chief electoral officer also said poll-related complaints were being addressed through the Election Commission’s C-VIGIL portal. “In the New Delhi constituency, action has been taken on 115 complaints within 100 minutes in the majority of cases since January 7,” the letter added.

Over the past few days, Kejriwal has repeatedly accused the poll panel of inaction on the complaints raised by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Later on Sunday, he also claimed that the “Election Commission no longer exists in India” in response to allegations of misconduct by the Delhi Police toward reporters covering the Assembly elections.