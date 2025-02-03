The Delhi High Court on Monday summoned Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation suit filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, reported Bar and Bench

The court issued a notice to Tharoor and sought his response by April 28.

The suit claimed that Tharoor made false and defamatory remarks about Chandrasekhar during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, severely damaging his professional and personal reputation.

Tharoor contested and won the parliament election against Chandrasekhar from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

After the elections, Chandrasekhar sent Tharoor a defamation notice. Chandrasekhar then approached the High Court, seeking a restraining order against Tharoor, a public apology, and Rs 10 crores in damages for damaging his reputation.

The Congress leader was also booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against Chandrasekhar.

The case was registered on April 15 on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader JR Padmakumar, who accused Tharoor of making defamatory statements against Chandrasekhar during a television programme.

Padmakumar has alleged that Tharoor accused Chandrasekhar of using illegal means to influence voters in coastal regions during the general elections.

Chandrasekhar, in a legal notice to Tharoor, accused the Congress MP of making defamatory statements against him.

“With his baseless allegation, he has also damaged the reputation of religious and community organisations in the [state] capital,” the BJP leader had said.