A retired Indian Army soldier was killed on Monday after being attacked by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, The Indian Express reported.

The retired serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and daughter were attacked by the unidentified gunmen in their home in Behibagh village, the newspaper quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Wagay was hit in the abdomen while his wife and daughter sustained injuries on their legs.

The three were taken to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries. The women are in a stable condition, the newspaper reported.

A joint-security force comprising the police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force officials cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find the attackers.

Kulgam Attack: Ex-army soldier killed, his wife and niece were injured in militant attack at Behibagh area of Kulgam. .. Injured being treated at GMC Anantnag . Forces launched search operation in the area. .. pic.twitter.com/R1y7pUF4os — Umaisar Gull (@Umaisar_Gull) February 3, 2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was deeply saddened by Wagay’s killing, and expressed hope that his wife and daughter recover soon.

“Such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said. “May peace and justice prevail.”