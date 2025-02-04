The Gujarat government on Tuesday appointed a five-member committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code for the state, ANI reported.

The panel will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which a decision will be taken, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

“Indianness is our religion, and the Constitution is our ‘sacred text’,” The Indian Express quoted the chief minister as saying . “As we celebrate 75 years of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to implement a uniform law across the country to ensure equal rights.”

The committee will examine the several aspects of implementing a common personal code and gather feedback from persons from all sectors, the chief minister said.

The panel will be led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and is expected to meet several religious leaders, the state’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told PTI.

This comes after the Uttarakhand government on January 27 implemented the Uniform Civil Code in the state, making it the first state to do so after Independence. A common civil code has been in place in Goa since the Portuguese Civil Code was adopted in 1867.

The code is a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all citizens. Currently, such personal affairs of different religious and tribal groups are based on community-specific laws, largely derived from religious scripture.

The introduction of a common personal law has for long been on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda and several states ruled by the Hindutva party have been taking steps towards implementing it. The implementation of the rules in Uttarakhand could set a precedent for other BJP-ruled states to follow suit.

In its campaign for the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, the BJP had mainly targeted Muslim personal law, arguing that it discriminated against women as it allows Muslim men to practice polygamy, inherit a greater share of property, initiate divorce and deny alimony.

Legal experts have said that the legislation has primarily drawn from Hindu personal law and could lead to the erasure of the personal law practices of minority communities.

Also read: