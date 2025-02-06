A civilian truck driver was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday when Army personnel shot at the vehicle after he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint, the military said.

The civilian truck, moving at high speed, was signalled to stop at the checkpost following “specific intelligence” about the movement of terrorists in the area, the Chinar Corps said in a statement. However, the driver allegedly ignored repeated warnings and instead accelerated past the checkpoint.

“Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km,” the statement said. “Shots were fired aiming on tyres to deflate which forced [the] vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to Government Medical College Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead.”

The 32-year-old was identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir , who belongs to Sopore’s Bomai village located 15 km from where he was killed, The Indian Express quoted unidentified police officials as saying.

The fully-loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station for further investigation, the Army said, adding that a “detailed search” was underway.

“Investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress,” the Army added.

The truck was carrying apple boxes , Greater Kashmir quoted unidentified police officials as saying.

A first information report has been filed in the matter and a post mortem into the cause of death has been initiated, Kashmir Observer reported.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti expressed concern about the incident.

“Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an ‘OGW’ [overground worker], another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the Army,” she said on social media. “How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms, they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so cheap?”