Three new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome were reported in Maharashta’s Pune on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases detected in the region to 173, ANI reported.

Of the total number of cases detected, 140 were diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, the news agency reported, citing a statement from the health department.

“A total of six deaths have occurred,” the statement read. “Of these, one death was confirmed as GBS [Guillain-Barré Syndrome] and five suspected deaths were reported.”

The statement also said that 72 patients have been discharged after treatment in the current outbreak. “Fifty-five are in ICU [Intensive Care Unit] and 22 are on ventilator,” it added.

Teams from the World Health Organization have been providing technical expertise and on-ground field support to the authorities in the region, The Hindu reported quoting unidentified health department officials.

The officials added that the teams have been guiding healthcare workers in searching for active cases in the community and helping medical staff treat suspected patients.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. This causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, difficulty in walking and, in severe cases, paralysis. The condition is not contagious and the authorities have reassured the public that it cannot lead to an epidemic or a pandemic.

On Thursday, the state health department said that its Rapid Response Team had intensified surveillance efforts and was visiting affected areas in Pune to investigate the sudden rise in cases.

It said that “3,868 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.”

“Samples from 37 sources [were] found contaminated,” the department clarified.

The health department had earlier said that the outbreak in Pune was waterborne.

Over 45,000 homes have been surveyed within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, more than 23,000 in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and around 13,000 in Pune’s rural districts, the statement added.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is treatable with early interventions like intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange, which can help manage symptoms and accelerate recovery. While severe cases may require respiratory support and hospitalisation, about 80% of patients regain mobility within six months.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, including boiling water before drinking, cooking poultry and meat thoroughly, washing fruits and vegetables and practising good hand hygiene.

