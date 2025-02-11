Two Army soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a suspected improvised explosive device blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.

The blast took place in the Laleali area near the Line of Control when security personnel were patrolling the boundary, the Army’s White Knight Corps said on X.

Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities.

Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway.

White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 11, 2025

Search operations are underway for those behind the blast, the site of which has been cordoned off, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, the news agency had quoted unidentified police officials as saying that a mortar shell was found and then defused by a bomb disposal squad in Akhnoor. Some locals had discovered the shell in a canal near the Namandar village around 10 am, according to PTI.

On December 11, security forces had detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir. The device was in a bag left by the roadside in the Langate area of Kupwara district.