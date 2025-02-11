Two Army soldiers killed in suspected IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor
The explosion occurred in the Laleali area near the Line of Control while security personnel were patrolling the boundary.
Two Army soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a suspected improvised explosive device blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.
The blast took place in the Laleali area near the Line of Control when security personnel were patrolling the boundary, the Army’s White Knight Corps said on X.
Search operations are underway for those behind the blast, the site of which has been cordoned off, PTI reported.
Earlier in the day, the news agency had quoted unidentified police officials as saying that a mortar shell was found and then defused by a bomb disposal squad in Akhnoor. Some locals had discovered the shell in a canal near the Namandar village around 10 am, according to PTI.
On December 11, security forces had detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir. The device was in a bag left by the roadside in the Langate area of Kupwara district.