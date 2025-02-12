The Maharashtra cyber police on Tuesday registered a first information report against 30 persons who have appeared on the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent as judges or contestants, reported The Indian Express.

The police are seeking the removal of all 18 episodes of the show over the “vulgar and obscene” language used, according to PTI.

This came two days after remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on one of the episodes of the show triggered a row.

Allahbadia , known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, asked a contestant an explicit question relating to their parents during the episode released on Sunday. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

On Tuesday, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government.

“On Monday evening, we registered a case against 30 individuals, including artists, hosts, judges, and participants of all six episodes of India’s Got Latent, and we will be issuing summons to all, asking them to join the police probe,” an unidentified senior police official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

During the investigation, the cyber department reportedly found that judges and contestants on the show were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language.

Separately, the Indore Police on Tuesday said it had also started an investigation into the matter, but no FIR has been registered yet.

This came hours after the Assam Police booked Samay Raina, who hosts the show, and content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh, along with Allahbadia, for allegedly “engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” on the show.

Mukhija, Singh and Allahbadia had appeared on the latest episode as judges.

On Monday, Allahbadia apologised for his remarks and claimed that he had a lapse in judgement.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny,” the podcaster said in a video message on social media. “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry…The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect.”