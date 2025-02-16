Claiming that Jamia Millia Islamia university has suspended 17 students for protesting disciplinary action against two PhD scholars, the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association called for a boycott of classes on Monday, reported PTI.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the university asked students not to “fall prey to fake messages and misleading rumours” and advised them to attend classes, according to The Indian Express.

A row had erupted on Thursday after the Delhi Police detained several students of the university during protests against the administration’s show-cause notices to the PhD scholars. The students were released after about 12 hours. They alleged that the police manhandled them while taking them in custody, and that they were not allowed to contact their families.

The university accused the students of vandalising property. The students denied the claims and alleged that over 20 of them were detained.

The notices to the PhD scholars were issued last year for holding a demonstration on December 15 to mark the fifth anniversary of violence on campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement. It was held under the banner of “Jamia Resistance Day”.

On Saturday, the All India Students' Association said that the university administration suspended 17 students overnight, reported PTI.

Students from various departments, including Sociology, Social Science, Geography, Hindi, Social Work, Spanish, French and Francophone Studies, Korean Language, and the Center for Culture and Media and Governance, have extended their support for the boycott, stated the student body.

“You can suspend students, but you cannot suspend resistance,” the All India Students' Association added.

In response, the university stated: “Taking full cognisance of the adverse effect of misinformation on young, impressionable minds, the university administration cautions all its students not to fall prey to these fake messages and misleading rumours.”

The administration also announced a committee to investigate how the personal details of 17 students were leaked. The panel will “determine the facts and identify the miscreants, individuals or organisations involved” before taking action, stated the university.

A notice, allegedly issued by the university, listing 17 students involved in protests on February 10 was found posted around campus on Friday. The notice included personal details such as names, photographs, addresses and political affiliations of the students.

“The university removed these photos from the walls immediately after getting information about it,” stated Jamia Millia Islamia, adding that it “strongly condemns such brazen and irresponsible acts” and “intends to pursue legal action against those responsible”.

The university’s disciplinary committee is scheduled to review the role of the two PhD scholars in organising “Jamia Resistance Day” at a meeting on February 25.

Protestors are demanding the reversal of disciplinary actions, the repeal of a 2020 Office Memorandum restricting campus protests, the removal of a Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and guarantees that students would not face disciplinary actions for participating in demonstrations.

Some students have said that restrictions on protests have tightened since vice chancellor Mazhar Asif took office in October 2024.

“In 2023, we observed Resistance Day without any action against students,” said AISA member Arpan, according to PTI. “However, in 2024, show-cause notices and inquiries were initiated.”