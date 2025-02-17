Two men were arrested on Sunday over the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in November, PTI reported.

On November 24, violence broke out in Sambhal after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi town.

A trial court had ordered the survey in a suit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Five persons were killed in the violence during the survey.

The two men who were arrested on Sunday, Mohammad Hasan and Samad, were allegedly part of the group that opposed the survey and “incited the mob”. The mob opened fire at officers, threw stones and set a police vehicle on fire with the “intent to kill”, the police alleged.

The two persons were identified through photos and videos of the incident, inspector Gajendra Singh was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

The arrests brought the total number of those apprehended in the case to 79 , with 46 of them having applied for bail. The bail has not yet been granted.

This came after the police on Friday displayed posters near the Shahi Jama Masjid with photos of 74 persons suspected to have been involved in the violence.

The special investigation team that was formed by the state government to probe the violence is expected to file a chargesheet in the case in court this week, Sambhal Superintendent of Police SP Krishnan Kumar told The Times of India on Sunday.

