A clash broke out on Sunday between Hindu and Muslim groups during a religious procession in Bihar’s Jamui district, reported The Indian Express.

The violence left several people injured, including the deputy chairman of the Jamui Municipality, Nitish Sah, who was hospitalised with serious injuries at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. Five others sustained minor injuries.

The violence erupted around 4.30 pm on February 16 in the Baliyadih village, when a group of people were returning from a temple in a procession. Members of an organisation named Hindu Swabhiman had planned to recite the devotional hymn Hanuman Chalisa in Baliyadih, District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma said, according to The Hindu.

“Before reaching the place where they were supposed to recite the Chalisa, a mosque was there,” the district magistrate said. “These activists started shouting slogans in front of the mosque. When Hindu activists were returning, people standing near the mosque started brick pelting.”

The clash broke out even though about half a dozen police personnel were moving along with the procession.

Following the violence, internet services were suspended for 48 hours in the Jamui district.

The police have registered two cases under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rioting, being armed with deadly weapons and voluntarily causing hurt, among other provisions. In one of the first information reports, 41 persons have been named and eight persons have been arrested, The Indian Express reported.

“We have lodged a second case against unknown people for rioting, inciting violence and causing damage to public property,” Jamui Superintendent of Police Madan Kumar Anand said.