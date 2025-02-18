The Uttar Pradesh education department on Tuesday reinstated the name of 1965 war veteran Abdul Hamid in the title of a school in Ghazipur following an uproar regarding the dropping of the tribute, reported PTI.

The school, located in Dhamupur, was originally named Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid Vidyalaya after the war veteran who had studied there.

Hamid died in the 1965 India-Pakistan war while fighting the Pakistan Army’s Patton tanks in the Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the war’s largest tank confrontations. He was posthumously awarded India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra , for his bravery.

Recently, the school was renamed Prime Minister Schools for Rising India Composite School Dhamupur. The name was also changed at the main gate five days ago after the structure was repainted, PTI reported.

The move, ordered by the state education department, had elicited outrage from Hamid’s family and the residents of his native Dhamupur village, who lodged a complaint with the basic education officer.

His grandson, Jameel Alam, claimed that the local community was not consulted about the renaming. He said the move was an insult to Hamid’s legacy.

However, Basic Education Officer Hemant Rao said that the principal of the school had informed him that the name Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid Vidyalaya found no mention in its official records. On the other hand, the name “Composite School Dhamupur” has been operational since April 2019.

Rao said he would look into the matter and that it was a “top priority” to honour Hamid.

Initially, the state education department attempted to pacify the protests against the change by writing Hamid’s name on a wall instead of restoring it at the entrance, PTI reported. However, Alam said that he had escalated the matter to higher authorities.

“Today [Tuesday], the name of the school was restored at the main entrance as ‘Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid PM Shri Composite School, Dhamupur, Jakhanian, Ghazipur district,’” PTI quoted him as saying. “It was an inexcusable mistake to erase the name of a war hero who sacrificed his life for the nation.”

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government over the matter.

“It is extremely reprehensible and indecent that those who sacrificed their lives for the country are getting less importance than someone,” he said on X. “Now all that remains is that some people change the name of the country from ‘India’ to ‘BJP.’”

He added: “Those who neither played any role in getting independence nor in saving the independence, how can they know the importance of martyrs.”