Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed reports that high levels of bacteria commonly found in excreta were found in the river water in which pilgrims take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

He claimed in the state Assembly that the water at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati is fit not just for bathing, but also for “achaman”, or the ceremonial practice of sipping holy water.

On February 3, the Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal that river water quality at the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage site was not suitable for bathing due to high levels of fecal coliform.

“Huge number of people taking bath at Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh Mela in river including auspicious bathing days which eventually leads to increase in fecal concentration,” it told the tribunal.

Fecal coliform bacteria are microbes that typically live in the intestines of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and are found in their excreta.

Adityanath, however, claimed that reports of water contamination were part of a conspiracy to defame the Maha Kumbh. He said that all the pipes and drains around the confluence of the rivers have been taped, and water is being released into the rivers only after being purified.

The chief minister said that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring the water quality at the site. “As per its report today, the BOD [biochemical oxygen demand] is less than 3, while the dissolved oxygen level is more than 8,” he said.

Biochemical oxygen demand refers to the amount of oxygen that micro-organisms use to decompose organic matter in water. Dissolved oxygen means the amount of oxygen present in water or any other liquid.

A low figure of biochemical oxygen demand and a high level of dissolved oxygen generally indicate purer water.

NGT says UP report lacks details

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board did not provide sufficient details on faecal coliform and other indicators of water quality at Prayagraj, reported The Indian Express.

The tribunal gave the state government one week to submit the latest water quality analysis reports from various locations along the rivers.

On Monday, the National Green Tribunal had noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board had not yet complied with an order on December 23 to file an action taken report on steps taken to prevent water pollution.

The state pollution control board said on Wednesday that it has submitted a compliance report, but also sought details from the Central Pollution Control Board on the locations from where it took water samples.

In response, the tribunal asked the state body if it was disputing the findings of the Central Pollution Control Board, according to The Indian Express. It then asked the counsel for the state body to provide details about the places from which it collected water samples.