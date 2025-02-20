Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on Thursday urged all communities in the state to surrender looted weapons within seven days, adding that no punitive action would be taken against those who complied within the deadline.

“In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace and order in society,” the governor said in a statement.

Bhalla noted that the state had faced hardships for over 20 months due to a “series of distressing events that have disrupted communal harmony”.

He was referring to the ethnic violence between the dominant Meiteis and the tribal Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that has left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000 since it began in May 2023.

“It is in this regard that I sincerely request people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender the looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station, outpost, security forces camp within the next seven days, with effect from today,” he said.

Bhalla added: “I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons.”

On February 9, Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister amid allegations from Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups that his response to the ethnic violence in Manipur was partisan and that he had stoked majoritarianism.