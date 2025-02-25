The Canadian government has amended its immigration regulations to provide its border control officials greater power to cancel temporary resident documents such as study visas and work permits.

The change took effect on January 31 .

The updated Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations give officials the authority to deny or cancel temporary visas and electronic travel authorisations on a case-by-case basis when a “person’s status or circumstances makes them inadmissible or no longer eligible to hold the document”.

This would include cases wherein the person had provided false information while getting the visa, has a criminal history or if the officer is “not satisfied that someone will leave Canada by the end of their authorised period of stay”.

The changes are aimed at enhancing the integrity of Canada’s temporary residence programmes and are “expected to strengthen security at the border and within Canada”, the government said.

The government expects an additional 7,000 visitor visas , work permits and study permits to be cancelled per year as a result of the changed regulations, The Globe and Mail reported.

The updated regulation is being viewed as having brought uncertainty for international students, foreign workers and tourists, particularly Indian citizens. More than 4.2 lakh Indians are studying at higher education institutes in Canada, The Indian Express reported citing government data.

Indians constituted nearly 40% of international students reported as “no-shows” at Canadian colleges and universities in March and April 2024, The Globe and Mail reported in January.

In November, Ottawa announced the end of the Student Direct Stream visa programme, which had provided a fast track study permit process for students for 14 countries, including those from India.

Additionally, the Canadian government had announced in October that it was making significant cuts to the number of immigrants admitted into the country. The number of new permanent residents was expected to be cut by nearly 20% in 2025, while fewer temporary foreign workers would be allowed to come to Canada .

The government said the cuts would result in a 0.2% decline in Canada’s population and alleviate “ pressures on housing, infrastructure and social services ”.

Ottawa is also under pressure from the Donald Trump administration to act against undocumented immigrants entering the United States from Canada.

Immigration has also become a polarising issue in Canada ahead of the general election, which is expected to take place on or before October 20.

