Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced an all-party meeting on March 5 in Chennai to discuss the impact of the proposed nationwide delimitation exercise, which he claimed could cost his state eight Lok Sabha seats.

“As of now, Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “The delimitation exercise is likely to reduce the number of Lok Sabha seats to 31. It is not just a reduction in numbers. It is about our rights. The voice of Tamil Nadu is being suppressed in the name of delimitation. Transcending political differences, everyone should come together and raise our voice.”

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies. Article 82 of the Constitution states that after every census is completed, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to each state must be adjusted based on changes in their population.

The composition of the current Lok Sabha is based on the 1971 census. According to the 84th Amendment Act of 2001, the constituency boundaries were frozen until the first census after 2026, which would be due in 2031.

However, southern states have expressed concerns that population-based delimitation could give an undue advantage to northern and central states in the Lok Sabha.

On Tuesday, Stalin said: “Tamil Nadu is compelled to wage a major battle for its rights. The threat of delimitation is hanging over the southern States like a sword of Damocles.”

He claimed that Tamil Nadu, a leader in human development indices, faces a threat from the Union government’s proposed delimitation process despite its success in population control through family planning, women’s education and healthcare advancements.

Delimitation isn’t just about Tamil Nadu—it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent, and… pic.twitter.com/h1QW6LQK0b — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 25, 2025

He stated that all 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission would be invited to the meeting on March 5 and called for the putting aside of political differences.

“I definitely hope that the AIADMK will also raise its voice,” Stalin said in response to a question about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the main opposition party in the state, being urged to collaborate with the government on the matter.

He also wrote a letter to several political parties in the state urging them to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise.

“Delimitation isn’t just about Tamil Nadu, it affects all of South India,” Stalin said. “A democratic process should not penalise States that have successfully managed population growth, led in development and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent and equitable approach that upholds true federalism.”

In February 2024, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the proposed delimitation.

Stalin had pointed out at the time that Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament would be less than that of many north Indian states if the Centre went ahead with the delimitation exercise.

“It scares me to think about it,” he said. “Even with 39 Lok Sabha MPs, we are bargaining with the Union government and if the seats reduce further, what will happen?”

