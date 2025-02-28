Armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol on Thursday surrendered 246 weapons before security forces in Imphal, The Indian Express reported. This came on what was supposed to be the last day of the deadline set by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for surrendering arms looted from the state’s armouries during the ethnic conflict.

The Arambai Tenggol surrendered the weapons before the 1st Manipur Rifles in Imphal West. Another 61 weapons were surrendered at several locations across the state, taking the tally of such weapons to 307.

“Such voluntary surrender of weapons will significantly help in restoring peace, communal harmony and lawfulness in the state,” the Manipur Police said.

This was the largest set of illegally-held weapons surrendered in Manipur since the conflict began.

On February 20, Bhalla had urged people from all communities to surrender looted weapons at security establishments within a week, and assured them that no punitive action would be taken. He had warned of strict action for possessing such arms after the deadline.

However, the governor on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal weapons till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by groups for more time.

Since the conflict in Manipur began, about 6,000 weapons have been looted from state armouries, according to The Indian Express. About 1,200 of these weapons had been recovered in security operations, according to an update provided by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh in September.

On February 25, the Arambai Tenggol met the Manipur governor and submitted conditions to surrender looted weapons.

The conditions included the construction of a fence along India’s border with Myanmar, implementation of the National Register of Citizens in the state with 1951 as the base year, deportation of “all illegal immigrants to their native places” and “reinstatement” of Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

The Manipur High Court’s March 2023 order , which was made public a month later, had directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The order had played a key role in triggering the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities in the state, which has left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

In February 2024, the High Court ordered the paragraph carrying the directions to be removed .

On February 25, the Arambai Tenggol also demanded the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement the government has signed with Kuki militant groups, and called for “stringent action” against the organisations that violate the deal.

The Suspension of Operations agreement was signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – the Kuki National Organisations and United Peoples Front – in 2008.

Under the agreement, the security forces as well as the militant groups are prohibited from launching operations. The militant groups must abide by the laws of the land and are also confined to designated camps identified by the Union government.

The Arambai Tenggol and its chief Korounganba Khuman are being probed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with several cases, including the looting of arms and ammunition from a Manipur Rifles complex.