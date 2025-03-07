The Rajasthan High Court on Monday restrained the state police from taking coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a case pertaining to an allegedly inflammatory broadcast by Republic Bharat, the Hindi arm of Republic TV.

“The continued investigation, despite the apparent lack of evidence, suggests an attempt to suppress journalistic freedom and subject the petitioner to unwarranted legal proceedings,” the court said.

A first information report against Goswami was registered in May 2022 at Udaipur’s Ambamata police station on a complaint by Congress publicity chief Pawan Khera.

Goswami has been accused of broadcasting an allegedly inflammatory show in April 2022 on Republic Bharat regarding the demolition of a temple in Alwar district’s Rajgarh.

Two temples and some shops were razed in Rajgarh by the civic authorities on April 17 that year, PTI reported. According to NDTV, the demolition drive was carried out to make way for a road .

At the time, Rajgarh was a Bharatiya Janata Party-run municipality while the Congress was in power in the state. Since 2023, the BJP has been in power in the state.

Goswami, along with others, has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to the promotion of enmity between religious groups (153A), actions intended to hurt religious sentiments (295A), involvement in a criminal conspiracy (120B), defamation (499), printing or engraving defamatory material (501) and public mischief (505). Additionally, he faces charges under the Information Technology Act.

In 2022, the journalist filed a petition in the High Court requesting the dismissal of the case, claiming that the first information report was politically driven.

“The entire case is motivated and made to harass and embroil a legitimate news network and its members in a litany of cases,” Goswami’s plea said, according to Bar and Bench.

His legal team has argued that he was not directly involved in Republic Bharat’s editorial decisions, Live Law reported.

“It is specifically averred that the Petitioner is neither involved in the editorial decision-making of Republic Bharat nor has he participated in any capacity in the telecast, debate, or broadcast relating to the said news,” Goswami’s counsel argued.

On Monday, the High Court held that “mere reporting of an event of public interest, devoid of inflammatory intent or impact” cannot be considered as an act that promotes enmity between religious groups.

“The FIR neither specifies the exact statements nor provides any documentary or electronic evidence to show that the Petitioner has engaged in speech or conduct that incites enmity or disharmony,” the court said. “The lack of specificity in the allegations raises serious doubts about the bona fides of the prosecution’s case.”

The High Court had previously granted Goswami interim relief in the case, which it periodically extended. Monday’s order extends this relief until the court’s final ruling.