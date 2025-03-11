Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul on Monday asked Muslims to stay indoors on the Holi festival if they object to being smeared with colours, The Indian Express reported.

The Hindu festival of Holi falls on March 14 this year, and coincides with congregational Friday prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Bachaul said on Monday that Muslims should not take offence if colours are smeared on them on Holi. “If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors,” he said, according to PTI. “This is essential for maintaining communal harmony.”

The MLA from Bisfi constituency in Madhubani district added: “There are 52 Fridays, they [Muslims] can avoid coming out on Holi.'“

In response to the remark, Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against the BJP MLA.

“Who is this Bachaul?” Yadav asked, according to PTI. “How can he issue such a statement on Muslims? Does the CM have the courage to punish Bachaul?

Yadav added: “This is a country that believes in ‘Ram and Rahim’…This is Bihar. He needs to understand that here five-six Hindus will protect one Muslim brother.”

VIDEO | Bihar Assembly Elections: Addressing a press conference in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) says, “BJP MLA (Haribhushan Thakur) Bachol has asked Muslim brothers not to come out on Holi. Who is he and how can he say such things? Where is the CM? Does the… pic.twitter.com/sKTuxZI3MX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2025

State Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan, a Janata Dal (United) leader, said that Bihar authorities would ensure communal harmony is maintained. The Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the BJP.

“What I mean is, any festival conveys a message of brotherhood,” Khan said . “Festivals are meant to promote brotherhood, and as far as Jummah prayers are concerned, they are offered in the mosque. People will go there to offer prayers.”

Bachaul’s remarks were on similar lines as those made by a police official in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on March 6.

The official, Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, had also said that Muslims should stay at home if they do not want Holi colours to be thrown at them. “And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them,” he had added.

The remark was criticised by Opposition leaders who said that police officials should not act as agents of the ruling BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath defended the police official’s remarks, saying that Friday prayers were not mandatory for Muslims.

“If someone wants to offer namaz [on that day], they can do it at home,” he said. “It is not necessary for them to go to a mosque. If they want to go, they should not object to colours.”