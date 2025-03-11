Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday announced an initiative to certify jhatka meat shops that will be run exclusively by Hindus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the “Malhar certification” initiative will help Hindus “identify mutton shops owned by Hindus, who will sell unadulterated meat”.

The initiative has been envisaged as an alternative to halal certification, which ensures meat is prepared by slaughtering animals according to Islamic law. Halal certification, however, refers to the method of preparing meat or other food items, and does not require those involved in the process to be Muslim.

Jhatka meat is prepared by slaughtering the animal in one go.

The Malhar certification website claims that meat available through the platform is prepared by slaughtering animals according to Hindu traditions, is free from “saliva contamination”, and is not mixed with other animal meat. “This meat is available exclusively through Hindu Khatik community vendors,” it said.

Malhar certification is not a government initiative, and has been launched by private establishments, The Indian Express reported. Nevertheless, Rane urged Hindus to make use of the measure, and said that members of the community “should not even look” at shops that do not have the certification.

Halal, meaning “lawful” in Arabic, refers to food and products permissible under Islamic regulations. While India has no legal halal certification authority , private entities usually backed by religious bodies, issue such certificates, primarily for export. However, some products enter the domestic market as manufacturers avoid separate packaging costs.