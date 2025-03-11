Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that his government would have never given permission for a fashion show held recently in Gulmarg that sparked outrage, reported PTI.

Held on Friday, the show was meant to promote the skiwear collection of the designer label Shivan & Narresh. It also marked the 15th anniversary of the label.

The show was criticised as being “obscene”, with several legislators on Monday demanding an investigation into how it was allowed to take place during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

On Sunday, Abdullah sought a report from the administration, stating that photos from the show depict “a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month”.

“We have already ordered an inquiry into it but preliminary facts revealed that it was a private four-day event organised by a private party in a private hotel,” the chief minister said in the Assembly on Monday.

He added: “The fashion show was held on March 7 and certain things have come to the fore, which hurt the sentiments of the people who are not wrong.”

According to Abdullah, the organisers of the show did not “apply their mind, showed disregard to the public sentiment and paid no attention to where they are organising it and its timing”.

“Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramzan,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. “After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year.”

He also clarified that his government had no role in organising the event.

“No government infrastructure was used and no government official was present in the event,” said the chief minister.

He said if permission had been sought from the government for the event, it would not have been given. “If law has been violated, strict action will be taken.”

This came after Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the event “outrageous”.

“That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people,” Farooq said on social media. “How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?”

Farooq said that “such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir”.

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said that the fashion show was “an eminently avoidable event” during Ramzan.

“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation, and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence,” the Handwara MLA said on social media. “But this was not the best time to host such an event.”

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is part of Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling National Conference, said the event was “shocking”.

Fashion designers apologise

Following the outrage, the designer label Shivan & Narresh said in a social media post that it regrets any “hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan”.

“Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” said the label.

Stating that it respects all cultures and traditions, the label acknowledged the concern raised after its show.

“We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community,” it said. “We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful.”