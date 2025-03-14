Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow supports the United States-brokered ceasefire proposal for Ukraine in principle, but emphasised “we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis,” Reuters reported.

“We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin said. “The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it.”

The Russian president reiterated the Kremlin's earlier assertions that the Ukrainian government is a key part of the underlying issue, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that Kyiv was ready for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. He said in a video statement that the talks had been “good and constructive”.

The Ukrainian president said that his representatives had shared a three-point proposal with the US aimed at stopping missile strikes, bombs and long-range drone attacks, “real confidence-building measures” that “primarily means the release of prisoners of war and detainees” and the return of Ukrainian children allegedly forcibly transferred to Russia.

“During today’s talks, the US side proposed taking an even bigger first step – a 30-day full interim ceasefire, not only stopping missile, drone, and bomb attacks, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire front line,” Zelenskyy said.

He added: “Ukraine is ready to accept this proposal – we see it as a positive step and are ready to take it. Now, it is up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”

After Zelenskyy’s statement, US President Donald Trump’s administration lifted its suspension on sharing intelligence and military aid with Ukraine, reported AP.

On Thursday, Putin mentioned that he would “maybe” call Trump, as many important details still need to be resolved, Reuters reported. Trump also expressed willingness to speak with Putin, calling his statement “very promising” and saying that he hoped Moscow would “do the right thing”.

“Now we’re going to see whether or not Russia is there, and if they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world,” the US president said.

However, Zelenskyy accused Putin of dragging out negotiations instead of outrightly rejecting the proposal. “Putin, of course, is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war, that he wants to kill Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian president alleged.

On March 4, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to work under Trump’s “strong leadership” to end the war with Russia.

He added that Kyiv was also ready to sign an agreement on minerals and security with Washington. This controversial deal will give the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

Zelenskyy’s statement had come four days after Trump accused him of “gambling with World War III” during a public confrontation at the White House. Trump had told Zelenskyy to return for talks “when he is ready for peace”.

The tense meeting led to the collapse of the minerals deal between the two nations and created uncertainty about American military support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.