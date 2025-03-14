A Dalit man was assaulted, stripped naked and paraded in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district allegedly by the husband and kin of a woman from an upper caste community with whom he was reportedly having an extramarital affair, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in Vadol village near the district’s Idar town on Tuesday. Videos of the 32-year-old man being paraded and assaulted by a group were widely shared on social media, PTI reported.

“We contacted the victim after the video went viral on Wednesday,” Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel told the news agency, adding that a first information report was filed against the woman’s husband and relatives based on a complaint by the man.

The FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping, unlawful assembly, rioting, collective liability for unlawful assembly, dacoity, insult with intention to breach the peace and criminal intimidation, along with sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act, The Indian Express reported.

Fifteen persons were booked and nine of them were detained by Thursday evening, Idar Police Inspector Chetan Rathod told The Indian Express reported.

In the FIR, the 32-year-old man, who has a wife and two children, said that he drove construction workers to their job sites to earn a living. He had met the woman on a site, the newspaper quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

On Wednesday, the man stepped out of a cold storage that he was grading potatoes in to make tea at around 11 pm, he said in the FIR. Subsequently, the woman’s husband, Sanjay Ishwar Thakor, along with several others, arrived at the site, he added.

Thakor has been listed as the main accused in the incident.

The man said that the group began shouting his name. He tried running from the scene but the group caught him, verbally abused and thrashed him, the FIR added.

He was then taken near a temple and shown an alleged picture of himself with the woman, it said.

“They let him off only after making him sign an apology letter,” said the superintendent of police, adding that he was severely thrashed and had to be admitted to a hospital.

“However, no medico-legal case was filed at that time since the victim [out of fear] had lied to the doctors that he sustained the injuries after falling down the stairs,” he added.