Clashes erupted between two communities during Holi celebrations in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, ANI reported. Several vehicles were set on fire in the clashes.

The incident took place when a procession being taken out for the Hindu festival of Holi was passing through a road near Ghodthambha Chowk in Giridih. Subsequently, an altercation broke out between members of two different communities, which escalated into violence.

The clashes continued for nearly an hour before local authorities intervened to disperse the crowd, ANI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Later on Friday, Bimal Kumar, the superintendent of police for Giridih, said that no major injuries were reported, and the situation was under control.

Morning visuals from Jharkhand's Ghorthamba area where a clash broke out between two communities during Holi celebrations yesterday. Security forces deployed at the spot.

Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari told the news agency that a few “anti-social” elements tried to disturb the law and order.

“During the Holi celebrations, some anti-social elements tried to disturb law and order, but now the situation is under control,” Kumari said. “As per the information we have received, some anti-social elements set a few vehicles on fire.”

She said that an investigation was being carried out to determine the cause of the violence.

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party chief Babulal Marandi said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state must control the situation instead of politicising it, The Indian Express reported.

“People are supposed to play with colours on Holi, and if someone attacks them, then it is extremely concerning,” Marandi said. “The government talks about maintaining law and order, but is not doing anything.”