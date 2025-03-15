The Assam Police on Saturday arrested a state Congress spokesperson for a social media post asking about the status of cases filed against three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The spokesperson, Reetam Singh, had posted on X on March 13 about three persons being convicted for rape in the Dhemaji district in 2021. In this backdrop, he had asked about the status of criminal cases against Assam MLA Manab Deka, former state party chief Bhabesh Kalita and former Union minister Rajen Gohain.

“Is the law equal for all?" Singh had asked in the post on X.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from his home in Guwahati by a team of the Lakhimpur district police, which was assisted by the Guwahati Police, PTI reported. He was arrested based on a complaint by Deka’s wife, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Mihirjit Gayan said.

Earlier in the day, Singh had posted a series of pictures of police personnel at his home, and claimed that the police did not have a warrant or notice. He had claimed that the police refused to present him with a warrant despite repeated requests.

“I am an Advocate and I will comply with any investigation,” he said. “But I won’t go with police if they are here without arrest or warrant simply on instructions of [Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma].”

Assam Police is outside my house without warrant and Notice in violation of recent Gauhati High Court Order against such arbitrary arrest. On repeated request to produce Warrant or Notice. They said they won't. Is this Law and Order @DGPAssamPolice @HardiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/nngPjhruYO — Reetam Singh (@SinghReetam) March 15, 2025

Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that when he went to Singh’s home, he saw that the spokesperson “was brutally dragged away and was not allowed to speak to me”.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam inaugurating a police academy,” Gogoi said. “I want to ask him if he is aware of the misuse of police under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

A video posted by the Congress showed police personnel dragging Singh from his home into an official vehicle.

Today, @SinghReetam was dragged forcibly from his home as if he is a criminal. But when a lady launched an FIR against Manab Deka at Bashistha PS with evidence no such actions were taken by Assam Police. pic.twitter.com/HehwS0MWIw — Ratul Kalita (@RatulKalitaINC) March 15, 2025

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said that Singh’s arrest was “nothing but murder of democracy”.

“Police forcibly entered Reetam's house and arrested him for an alleged social media post,” Bora said. “I strongly condemned this illegal arrest, also demand his immediate release.”