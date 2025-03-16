A group of Kol Adivasis allegedly abducted and killed a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district on Saturday night before attacking a police team that was attempting to rescue him, reported PTI. An assistant sub-inspector was killed in the ensuing violence.

The police have detained five people in connection with the incident, which took place in Gadra village, around 40 km from the Mauganj district police headquarters.

“Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been killed and other policemen sustained minor injuries,” Rewa Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Saket Pandey told PTI.

Quoting unidentified residents, The New Indian Express reported that the group of Kol Adivasis abducted 25-year-old Sunny Dwivedi on suspicion that he had killed an Adivasi named Ashok Kumar a few months ago. Kumar was killed in a road accident, according to police records.

After being notified of the alleged abduction, a police team headed to Gadra to rescue Dwivedi but found that he had been killed. The team was attacked with bricks, rods and sticks while attempting to detain people for questioning.

“The police were outnumbered by the attackers,” Pandey told The New Indian Express. “Reinforcements were sent later, and the situation is now under control. Several villagers [were] involved in the killing of the youth and the subsequent attack on the police team, which led to the ASI’s death.”

Several police officers were deployed to control the situation, and section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in the region.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita empowers magistrates at the district level to issue written orders in urgent cases of public nuisance or danger, directing individuals to take certain actions or abstain from certain acts.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said: “I have instructed the minister in charge and senior officials to reach the spot, now the situation is under control. No accused of this incident will be spared.”