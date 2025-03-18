Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Hindi film Chhaava sparked anger against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suggesting that this may have contributed to violence in Nagpur a day earlier.

“I am not blaming any film…in fact, Chhaava has brought Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s true history before us,” Fadnavis told the state Assembly. “But this ignited emotions in the state and led to an outpouring of anger against Aurangzeb. But even keeping this in mind, it is important to maintain law and order in Maharashtra.”

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is based on the life of Sambhaji, who is the son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, and depicts his capture and execution by Aurangzeb’s forces.

The film was released on February 14.

The clashes in Nagpur broke out hours after Hindutva groups held a protest in the city demanding that Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Khuldabad near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar be removed.

Fadnavis alleged in the Assembly that the violence on Monday evening had been planned. “We found a trolley full of stones and weapons were also found which had been seized,” he said. “Selected houses and establishments were targeted.”

The chief minister added that five civilians were injured in the violence. One of them was receiving intensive care.

Fadnavis also said that 33 police personnel, including three officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, were injured in the violence. He emphasised that those who attacked the police would not be spared in any circumstances.

The protestors have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and the Maharashtra Police Act, Fadnavis added.

The violence erupted on Monday in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm. Stones were thrown at the police amid rumours that a cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith , known as the Kalma, had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in the late afternoon.

The Indian Express quoted unidentified office-bearers of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal as saying that its members had only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb during the protest.

A complaint was filed at the Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging desecration of the cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith, the newspaper reported.

Another clash erupted in the Hansapuri , an area close to Chitnis Park, between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm, according to reports. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth areas.

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob in the Chitnis Park area.

Several bikes and cars were set on fire on Monday night.

After the violence, prohibitory orders barring public gatherings were imposed within the limits of 11 police stations of Nagpur.