Fresh clashes between Hmar and Zomi communities in Manipur’s Churachandpur district left one person dead on Wednesday. The violence occurred despite prohibitory orders being imposed earlier this week after a Hmar leader was allegedly assaulted.

Tensions flared after Hmars opposed a Zomi group hoisting a community flag, leading to the killing of Lalropui Pakhumate. In response, the Zomi Students’ Federation declared an “indefinite emergency shutdown”. Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar urged dialogue and warned against taking the law into one’s own hands.

Legislators and tribal bodies called for peace and cautioned against giving communal colour to disputes. Churches and tribal leaders also condemned the violence and proposed a joint peace committee. Churachandpur has witnessed unrest amid the broader ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar group and Meiteis that began in May 2023. Read on.

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation has indefinitely suspended services on 10 routes to Punjab after two of its buses were vandalised in Hoshiarpur and Mohali. The unrest began after two tourists from Punjab allegedly displayed Khalistan separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s flag on their motorcyles in Manali, leading to an FIR.

After this, Dal Khalsa activists reportedly stopped Himachal buses in Punjab and pasted Bhindranwale’s images on them. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told the Assembly that buses were attacked on the Jalandhar-Manali, Chandigarh-Hamirpur and Chamba-Delhi routes, with staff assaulted in some instances.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured action against the miscreants. Police protection may be deployed if needed. Agnihotri said services would resume once the situation normalises, stressing the safety of passengers and staff as the top priority. Read on.

The Association of Indian Primatologists has warned that the Great Nicobar Island Development Project poses an irreversible threat to the island’s ecosystem and the endemic Nicobar long-tailed macaque. In a statement, the collective said the Wildlife Conservation Plan being prepared under the project fails to address the species’ vulnerabilities.

“We stand in absolute opposition to the Great Nicobar Project,” the group said. While the project proponent claims a Rs 230.8-crore conservation plan is underway, details about how the funds will be used remain undisclosed and were denied under the Right to Information Act.

The association criticised the conservation plan as a “hollow procedural exercise”, warning that rapid deforestation, altered land use and rising temperatures could push macaques toward extinction and fuel human-animal conflict.

“We are bound by morality and ethics to state that we can no longer remain a mute spectator and be a party to the brutalities to be inflicted upon the island and the species thereof,” the group stated. Read on.

