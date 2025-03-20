The Union government has deferred the launch of its satellite-based toll tax collection system on highways because of “security and privacy considerations”, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha that an apex committee and a high-level empowered panel recommended more discussions on the subject on account of security and privacy considerations.

In consultation with industry experts, it was decided that FASTag, the barrier-free automatic toll plaza payment system, will continue to be used for now, the Union minister added.

Introduced in 2016, FASTag is an electronic toll collection system , which is operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It uses Radio Frequency Identification technology for making payments directly from the prepaid or savings accounts linked to it or the toll owner.

The proposed Global Navigation Satellite System-based collection system will instead use satellites and units installed on board vehicles to calculate the toll based on the distance travelled, The Indian Express reported.

Gadkari said that India will need additional satellite systems and “appropriate receivers” to accurately determine the position of vehicles before the new system is introduced.

Earlier, government officials had informed a parliamentary panel that India would require its own fully operational satellite navigation system to safeguard citizens’ privacy before implementing the toll system, The Times of India reported.