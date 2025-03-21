The Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Friday suspended 18 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs for six months for causing a ruckus in the House in connection with allegations of honey trapping made by a Congress minister, The Hindu reported.

A day earlier, state minister and Congress leader, KN Rajanna alleged that 48 politicians, including a minister, were honey-trapped in the state and that an attempt was made to trap him too.

Honey trapping refers to using romantic or sexual relationships to entice a person into revealing information or to manipulate someone, often for political purposes.

When the Assembly session began on Friday, the BJP demanded a judicial inquiry into Rajanna’s claims, Deccan Herald reported. The Opposition party also demanded a response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegations.

“The CM [chief minister] himself must answer first,” BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said. “A senior minister has said [honey trap] attempts were made on him. Doesn’t this government have morality?”

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka demanded an inquiry under a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.

“If a minister has no protection in this government, then what about others?” Ashoka asked. “The minister himself has said that honey-trap victims include central leaders as well as judges… If someone is destroying people for the sake of power, then is there any morality left for this House?”

He also urged Siddaramaiah to sack any minister and suspend any MLA, even those from the BJP, who were involved in the honey trapping.

In response, the chief minister said that the Congress government in the state would conduct a high-level investigation into the allegations.

“There’s no question of protecting or not protecting anyone,” Siddaramaiah said, according to the Deccan Herald. “Be it Congress, BJP, JD(S) [Janata Dal-Secular] or Independent MLAs...It’s the government’s responsibility to provide protection...to all citizens.”

However, BJP MLAs continued to call for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara then noted that Rajanna had not yet lodged a complaint and added that the state government would consider the BJP’s demands.

Subsequently, Siddaramaiah proceeded with his reply to the discussion on the 2025-’26 Budget for the state. But the BJP members disrupted the session by jumping into the well of the House and shouting slogans against the state government.

BJP MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, were also seen hurling papers torn out of the Budget and other documents at Khader’s chair from within the well, Deccan Herald reported. The legislators also climbed the speaker’s dais.

The state Budget was passed amid the chaos, after which Khader adjourned the session.

After the session resumed, the speaker listed the 18 BJP MLAs that had allegedly caused the ruckus and said that he could not tolerate indiscipline. “Nobody is bigger than the chair,” Khader said.

State Law Minister HK Patil then proposed the suspension of the 18 MLAs, which was approved by Khader, according to Deccan Herald.

The suspended members included Narayan and former ministers Bhyrathi Basavaraju and Munirathna.

In addition, Doddanagouda Patil, SR Vishwanath, Channabasappa, MR Patil, Suresh Gowda, Sharanu Salagar, Shylendra Beldale, CK Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, BP Harish, Y Bharat Shetty, Chandru Lamani, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotian and Basavaraju Mathimod were also suspended.

After their suspension, the 18 BJP MLAs were seen being carried out of the Assembly.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs being carried out of the Assembly after their suspension.



The House passed the Bill for their suspension for six months for disrupting the proceedings of Assembly.

On Thursday, Rajanna, the state cooperation minister, claimed that those allegedly targeted were not only from the Congress, but also from the BJP, The Indian Express reported.

Rajanna’s statement came after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal claimed in the Assembly that legislators in the state were being honey-trapped with the intention of making someone the chief minister.

Rajanna demanded a thorough investigation and said that he would file a complaint with Parameshwara.

The allegations come amid a power struggle between Congress factions in the state.