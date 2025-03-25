Comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday said that he does not “fear this mob” and will not apologise for a joke he made apparently about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that triggered a row.

A day earlier, workers of the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena vandalised The Habitat studio in Khar after videos of Kamra performing jokes at the event space ostensibly criticising the deputy chief minister and alluding to him as a “ traitor ” during a performance were posted online.

Kamra was referring to Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and the ensuing political crisis in Maharashtra. He did not mention Shinde by name.

The state government had sought an apology from Kamra for his joke.

Read the full text of Kamra’s statement below:

To the mob that decided that Habitat should not stand: An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served. To the “political leaders” threatening to teach me a lesson: Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today’s media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system. However, I am willing to co-operate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ] , who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition. To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you’ve realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate. To the media faithfully reporting the circus: Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don’t fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down

Action taken against Kamra, The Habitat

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished structures in the UniContinental Hotel in Khar, where The Habitat is situated, claiming that rules had been violated.

A first information report was also filed against Kamra based on a complaint by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel on Sunday night. The party leader demanded “ quick action ” against the comedian.

“I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai,” Patel told ANI. “If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black...We will take up this issue in the Assembly and request our state’s home minister to order action against him as soon as possible.”

The Mumbai Police arrested 12 members of the Shinde Sena for vandalising The Habitat. Around 20 unknown persons were also booked in the FIR.

Meanwhile, representatives of The Habitat said they would close the venue “till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy”.

They said they were “extremely broken” by the attack. “Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices,” the venue management stated.

“We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer,” the statement added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that while there is “freedom to do stand-up comedy”, Kamra “cannot speak whatever he wants”, reported ANI.

“The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is,” the chief minister was quoted as saying. “Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right.”

Fadnavis said that the Constitution allows for freedom of speech but “there are limitations”.

“One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted,” he said. “One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that Kamra “has not done any wrong”.

“Calling a ‘traitor’ a ‘traitor’ is not an attack on anyone,” ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.