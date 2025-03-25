A major fire broke out in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Monday after several gas cylinders on a truck exploded, the Hindustan Times reported. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place at around 9.50 pm following explosions in the truck carrying dozens of gas cylinders in the PNGP Colony near the Maharashtra Nature Park on the Sion Dharavi Link Road, the newspaper quoted unidentified officials as saying.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | A truck carrying gas cylinders caught fire at Nature Park, PNGP Colony on Sion-Dharavi Link Road, Dharavi. The Mumbai Fire Brigade is present at the spot. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/DPYOHLfm7S — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Nineteen fire tenders were brought in to control the blaze, officials said. The fire was declared a level II, or a medium emergency.

The fire was confined to the truck and no injuries were reported, Reuters quoted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as stating.

“An LPG gas cylinder in the lorry exploded,” the Hindustan Times quoted Santosh Sawant, deputy chief fire officer, as saying. “These cylinders are typically used for home deliveries and one exploded, leading to the fire’s escalation.”

Officials said that four vehicles parked next to the burning truck were damaged.

The identity of the truck driver had been established, officials said, adding that efforts were on to arrest him.

Massive fire erupts in #Mumbai's #Dharavi after leakage from a LPG gas cylinder atop a truck carrying several cylinders.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KiFgZ5HHoI — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 24, 2025

#Mumbai #Dharavi cylinder blast ..



Fire broke out due to explosion of cylinders kept in a truck in PNGP colony in Dharavi area of Mumbai.



Blasts one after the other pic.twitter.com/U4u2qmfgSe — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2025

#Dharavi this fire on LBS MARG Sion DHARAVI Road gave an alert call .Why are so many gas cylinder trucks allowed to park in densely populated area ? pic.twitter.com/PW6hVnr249 — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) March 24, 2025

After the incident, Dharavi MLA Jyoti Gaikwad asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation why trucks carrying highly combustible cylinders were allowed to park “illegally in such a congested locality”.

A major fire broke out near Dharavi Bus Depot on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road after multiple gas cylinder explosions from an illegally parked truck. This is a densely populated area, and the incident has triggered immense panic among residents.



My team and I are at the site, where… pic.twitter.com/37kTehyZXj — Dr. Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad (@DrJyotiEGaikwad) March 24, 2025

Noting that the incident had triggered panic among residents, the Congress leader asked whether their safety was not paramount.

“Why are buses and trucks from outside being allowed to park here unchecked?” Gaikwad asked on social media. “Why is there zero enforcement of traffic rules? Where is the accountability?”

The legislator demanded a full inquiry into the incident and strict action against officials who allegedly failed to prevent illegal parking. “This negligence could have cost lives – there must be consequences,” she added.