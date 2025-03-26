The Sambhal Police on Tuesday served a notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq at his Delhi residence over his alleged involvement in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in November, The Indian Express reported.

“We have served him the notice [at his residence in Western Court],” Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said. “He will make himself available on April 8 after the Parliament session is over.”

The notice was delivered to Barq at his Delhi residence hours after the special investigation team probing the matter failed to find anyone at his Sambhal home, PTI reported.

Barq also confirmed receiving the notice but dismissed the allegations against him as “baseless”.

“I will do the same within the deadline given to me,” the Sambhal MP told The Indian Express. “The High Court has instructed me to cooperate with local police, and I will honour the court’s directives.”

On January 3, the Allahabad High Court had stayed Barq’s arrest but declined to quash the first information report filed against him and others at Kotwali police station on November 24. The court ruled that the investigation would proceed and ordered Barq to cooperate with authorities.

On November 24, violence broke out in Sambhal after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi town.

A trial court had ordered the survey in a suit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Five persons were killed in the violence during the survey.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have accused Barq of inciting a mob for political gain which led to violent clashes. They have claimed in a first information report that Barq visited the Shahi Jama Masjid days before the incident without permission, offered prayers and delivered provocative speeches.

Barq has denied the allegations, stating he was in Bengaluru at the time of the clashes. “I was not even in the state, let alone Sambhal,” he said. “This is a conspiracy by the police and administration.”

He had earlier criticised the survey, stating that the mosque is a historic site. “The Supreme Court had ruled that religious places as they existed in 1947 must remain unchanged as per the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” he said.

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department had in December, fined Barq Rs 1.91 crore for alleged power theft.

Also read: