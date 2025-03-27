The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Wednesday said that prayers for the Muslim festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Alvida Jummah will be permitted only inside mosques or eidgahs and not on streets or rooftops, The Times of India reported.

The permission for the use of loudspeakers during the festivals was also not granted, the police said.

While Alvida Jummah, or the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, is on March 28, Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on March 31. Eidgahs are open-air enclosures reserved for Eid prayers that are usually situated outside a city or in its outskirts.

The directions come months after violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi town.

A trial court had ordered the survey in a lawsuit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Five persons were killed in the violence during the survey.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, some groups had made an appeal to the district authorities to allow prayers to be offered peacefully and in harmony, in accordance with guidelines issued by the government, ETV Bharat reported.

On Wednesday, a peace meeting held at Sardar Kotwali in the district was attended by Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra and Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary.

“A peace meeting was held with people from all religions and communities where it was communicated that prayers will be conducted inside mosques and eidgah only,” The Times of India quoted Chandra as saying.

Adequate security would be provided during the festivals, Chandra added.

“Our aim is that the peace and order of the place where we live should not be disturbed,” PTI quoted Chaudhary as saying. “So, everyone has faith in us... If you want to serve Eid’s seviyan, then you will have to eat [Hindu festival] Holi’s gujiya too.”

Mishra also told reporters that the public had been instructed to maintain mutual harmony and help each other during Eid and the Hindu festivals of Navratri and Ram Navami, the news agency reported. “If there is a possibility of mishappening, then it will not be allowed,” she added.

Navratri will start on March 30 and end on April 6. Ram Navami is on April 6.

VIDEO | Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra says, "People have been instructed to maintain mutual harmony and help each other during upcoming festivals including Eid, Navratri and Ram Navmi... It is not allowed to offer namaz on the street, and use loudspeakers. The… pic.twitter.com/8W2XjPt8BL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025