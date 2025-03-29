Sixteen suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, ANI reported.

Two jawans sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire, the news agency quoted Sundarraj P, the inspector general of police for the Bastar range, as saying.

The gunfight broke out early morning in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area during a joint operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

The operation was launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, the official added.

With this, 132 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel this year. In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Sukma SP Kiran Gangaram Chavan says, "We have recovered 16 bodies of naxals so far. AK-47, SLR, INSAS rifles and other arms & ammunition in large numbers have also been recovered. Two jawans have sustained minor injuries..." https://t.co/47owCj8waf pic.twitter.com/yjnOFrW3CE — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

On Tuesday, three suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forested area along the boundary between the state’s Dantewada and Bijapur districts.

On March 20, 30 suspected Maoists and one security official were killed in two gunfights in the Bijapur and Kanker districts. The bodies of 26 suspected Maoists were recovered in Bijapur, while four more were recovered from the border area between the Kanker and Narayanpur districts.

A member of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard, Raju Oyami, was killed during the gunfight in Bijapur.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Centre has “resolved to eradicate Naxalism” before March 31, 2026. “My appeal to those with arms is that weapons and violence cannot bring change; only peace and development can,” Shah said on social media.