Two persons died and 45 others were injured in clashes between security forces and supporters of the monarchy in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Friday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The clashes erupted in the capital’s Tinkune area during protests by the supporters of former King Gyanendra Shah who were demanding the restoration of the monarchy, The Indian Express reported.

The monarchy in Nepal was abolished in 2008.

The police used water cannons, and fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, where prohibitory orders had been imposed, according to The Indian Express.

Several buildings and vehicles were set on fire in the clashes, The Kathmandu Post quoted Deputy Inspector General of Police Dinesh Kumar Acharya as saying.

One of the persons who was killed in the violence was identified as 29-year-old Sabin Maharjan from Kathmandu, The Kathmandu Post quoted the country’s home ministry as saying.

Another person, Suresh Rajak, a photojournalist with Avenues Television, died while filming the protest from a building.

Nearly half of those injured were police personnel, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu after the violence.

The district administration also imposed a five-hour curfew restricting movement of persons in several areas, including Koteshwor and Tinkune, the news agency reported.

“The organisers themselves are responsible for such acts of violence,” PTI quoted the country’s home ministry as having said in a statement. The ministry said that those found to have violated the law will be prosecuted.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli convened an emergency meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the unrest.

#WATCH | The Nepal Army is being deployed on the streets of Kathmandu following a clash between pro-monarchists and Police today.



The protesters are demanding the restoration of the monarchy. Curfew has been imposed in Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu. pic.twitter.com/4GxEB2qcH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

In 2008, Nepal abolished its 240-year-old monarchy and transitioned into a secular, federal and democratic republic.

There have been fresh demands in recent weeks for the restoration of the monarchy after Shah appealed for public support in a video message on Democracy Day on February 19, according to PTI.