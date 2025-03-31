Fifty suspected Maoists, including 14 with a cumulative bounty of Rs 68 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday.

“The cadres surrendered citing the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as well as differences brewing within the movement,” Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yadav added that those who surrendered were “impressed by the security forces setting up camps” and the Niyad Nellanar scheme, which aims to provide basic amenities and welfare projects in villages.

The announcement came a day after 16 suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the state’s Sukma district.

A total of 132 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel this year. In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Centre has “resolved to eradicate Naxalism” before March 31, 2026. “My appeal to those with arms is that weapons and violence cannot bring change; only peace and development can,” Shah said on social media.

Malini Subramaniam has reported for Scroll that while many of those killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region in 2024 were declared by the police to be reward-carrying Maoists, several families dispute the claim. The families claim that the persons killed were civilians.

On Sunday, Shah said “it is a matter of great joy” that 50 suspected Maoists had surrendered in Chhattisgarh.

“I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development,” the home minister said on social media.

He added: “I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the surrender by the suspected Maoists showed that the “positive results” of the Chhattisgarh government’s new 2025 Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy “are now clearly visible on the ground”, reported The Hindu.

The policy aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000, among other benefits. However, the amount of financial aid will depend upon the position of the surrendering individual in the Maoist ranks, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj told the newspaper.

According to Sundarraj, of the 50 persons who surrendered on Sunday, a majority were not armed cadres. He said most of them were living in the interior villages and providing support to the underground Maoists, reported The Hindu.

