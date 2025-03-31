United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that reciprocal tariffs his administration will announce on April 2 will target all countries , not just 10 to 15 countries with the biggest trade imbalances, Reuters reported.

Trump has said that he will announce a tariff plan on Wednesday. He has called it a “Liberation Day” for the US.

“You would start with all countries,” the US president told reporters aboard the Air Force One aircraft. “Essentially all of the countries that we are talking about.”

Trump also told reporters that the tariffs “will be far more generous than those countries were to us. Meaning, they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades.”

Trump has repeatedly said he intends to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods.

He has already imposed tariffs on a range of products from Canada, Mexico and China.

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett had recently told Fox Business Network that the tariffs will focus on 10 to 15 countries having the biggest trade imbalances with the US. Hassett had not listed the countries.

The tariffs have led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy.

On March 19, Trump said in an interview to Breitbart News that he believes India will likely reduce the tariffs it imposes on American goods.

“I believe they are going to probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump told the American news network.

New Delhi, however, is yet to make any commitments to Washington on tariffs and has sought time until September to address the matter, the Union government told a parliamentary panel on March 10.

This came three days after Trump claimed that India had agreed to “ cut their tariffs way down ”. On March 5, he had announced that reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on India, among other countries, from April 2.