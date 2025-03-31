Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that there is no need to search for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor, and that he will continue to work for many more years.

Fadnavis made the statement in response to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, wants a change in the country’s leadership. Modi on Sunday visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and met its chief Mohan Bhagwat during a visit to the city.

“Modiji is our leader, and will continue to work for many more years,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Monday. “We are looking at Modiji as the prime minister in 2029 as well, and so is the entire country.”

The chief minister added: “As per Indian culture, when the father is alive, one should not talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss a successor, and the question of doing so does not arise.”

RSS leader Suresh Joshi also said that he was not aware of any discussions about choosing Modi’s successor, PTI reported.

On Monday morning, Raut claimed that the prime minister “probably went to RSS headquarters to write his retirement application in September”. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP appeared to have been alluding to Modi turning 75 in September, and to a purported rule in the BJP for leaders to step down from their posts on attaining that age.

“As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years,” PTI quoted Raut as saying. “RSS wants change in leadership. PM Modi is now leaving.”