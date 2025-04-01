United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that India has agreed to drop the tariffs it imposes on his country “ very substantially ”.

The comment came ahead of Washington announcing reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India, on Wednesday.

“I think a lot of them [countries] will drop their tariffs because you know they have been unfairly tariffing the United States for years,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

He added: “If you look at the European Union on cars, the European Union already dropped their tariff down to two and a half percent...it was announced a couple of days ago... and I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially.”

Trump made the comment while responding to a question about whether he thinks the tariffs he is rolling out could push the closest allies of the US to work with China.

China, Japan and South Korea had agreed to jointly respond to tariffs by the US, a social media account linked to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV claimed on Monday. However, Seoul said that the statement was “ somewhat exaggerated ”, Reuters reported.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on the claims made by Trump on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly said he intends to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods. He has already imposed tariffs on a range of products from Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump has called April 2, when his administration will announce tariffs against other countries, including India, a “Liberation Day” for the US.

The tariffs have led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy.

This is not the first time Trump has made such a claim. On March 19, Trump said in an interview to Breitbart News that he believes India will likely reduce the tariffs it imposes on American goods.

“I believe they are going to probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump had told the American news network.

This came three days after Trump claimed that India had agreed to “ cut their tariffs way down ”. On March 5, he had announced that reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on India, among other countries, from April 2.

New Delhi, however, has said that it is yet to make any commitments to Washington on tariffs and has sought time until September to address the matter, the Union government told a parliamentary panel on March 10.